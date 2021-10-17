https://ria.ru/20211017/gazoprovod-1754916958.html

Nord Stream 2 is ready to launch, Russian Ambassador to London said

Nord Stream 2 is ready to launch, Russian Ambassador to London said – RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

Nord Stream 2 is ready to launch, Russian Ambassador to London said

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is ready for launch, only permission from Germany is expected, said Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T12: 03

2021-10-17T12: 03

2021-10-17T12: 03

economy

Europe

United Kingdom

European Commission

gazprom

andrey kelin

north stream – 2

nord stream 2 ag

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751376916_111-0:2800:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_6372772bc4c8253414791444b474bde2.jpg

LONDON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is ready for launch, only permission from Germany is expected, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin said. Answering the question whether Russia will continue to increase gas supplies to Western Europe if Germany does not promptly issue the appropriate permission to launch the project, he recalled that this year’s increase in Russian gas supplies through the Ukrainian gas transportation system in excess of contractual transit obligations is 10%. “As we understand, we cannot do more, because the equipment of this pipeline has never been modernized and reconstructed, so it is simply dangerous to use it,” the ambassador said in an interview with the BBC. that Russia is using Nord Stream 2 as an instrument of political pressure is nonsense. The Times quoted the press secretary of the British Prime Minister on October 8, who said, referring to the opinion of the British Cabinet, that Russia deliberately restricts gas supplies to Europe in order to force The European Union to approve the construction of the “Nord Stream – 2”. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that Russia is selling Europe as much gas as it buys, and London’s opinion on the allegedly special restriction of the Russian gas supplies to the EU in order to approve Nord Stream 2 is populism. On October 14, Alexander Novak announced that Nord Stream 2 had been completed, commissioning and filling of the pipeline with the required technological amount of gas were under way. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The process of certification of the pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, is currently underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will give its assessment of it. The whole process, according to legal requirements, can take several months. According to Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, Russia will finish pumping gas into its underground storage facilities around the end of October, but everything depends on the temperature factor. Earlier, Vitaly Markelov, deputy chairman of the board of Gazprom, said that the company continues to pump gas into Russian UGS facilities, which it planned to complete by November 1; At the start of the withdrawal season, the vaults were slightly more than 78% full, which is 14 percentage points less than the 5-year average.

https://ria.ru/20211014/energetika-1754473745.html

https://ria.ru/20211014/ukraina-1754542800.html

Europe

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the delivery time of the pipeline, which can save Europe from the gas deficit. 2021-10-17T12: 03 true PT1M46S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751376916_399 0:3130:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b84fb20800dec17ae971202a956ea49c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, europe, great britain, european commission, gazprom, andrey kelin, nord stream 2, nord stream 2 ag