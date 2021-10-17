Officially: Reckoning Action Will Get Sequel – Ben Affleck & John Bernthal Return

Action The Accountant (“Pay“) Of 2016 will still receive a sequel. The director of the first film shared the news about this during the ReelBlend podcast Gavin O’Connor…

“There won’t be a sequel to Out of Game, but we’re making a sequel to Payback. We’ve literally just signed a deal. The film is back in production.”

The director also confirmed that Ben Affleck and John Bernthal return to their roles in the sequel, and Bernthal’s character will get more screen time … At the same time, O’Connor plans to stretch the story into a trilogy.

“Then there will be a third film. I call it Rain Man on Steroids. Triquel will be about two brothers who are still a strange couple. It will be a buddy movie.”

The original film featured Christian Wolfe (Affleck), an autistic math genius who worked as an auditor for dangerous criminal organizations and had developed skills as a professional assassin. John Bernthal played the role of a hitman who was sent to kill his brother.

The tape has successfully shown itself at the box office, collecting over the world from above $ 155 million with a budget of 44 million. Talk about a sequel has been going on for a long time, but, apparently, some concrete progress in this matter has begun only now.

Read also: A week before Battlefield 2042: Crytek has dated the release of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters…