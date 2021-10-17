https://ria.ru/20211017/sakhalin-1754910007.html

On Sakhalin, the city of Okha was completely left without electricity

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The city of Okha and several villages in the north of Sakhalin were completely de-energized due to a cyclone that hit the island on Sunday, the press service of the regional governor Valery Limarenko said. Laguri … There was a complete power outage in the city. At the CHP plant, due to a decrease in load, all lines were disconnected, “the message says. As the press service explained, the main reason for the massive blackouts is the constant overlap of wires. Now there is a hurricane wind in the region, in the city – up to 25 meters per second, on the coasts – up to 30 meters per second. “This is a non-standard situation, the wind qualifies as a” hurricane “, – the government notes. specialists of Okha electrical networks: 4 teams – 15 people, 5 units of equipment, 3 people of administrative staff. “Experts emphasize: in this situation, for a complete and stable restoration of power supply, it is necessary to wait for a decrease in wind gusts. Forecast – from 20.00 (12.00 Moscow time) a decrease in wind speed is expected. Then it will be possible to talk about the restoration of light in the houses, “the government said. Earlier it was reported that the neighboring Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalin region was also damaged by a cyclone on Sunday. including from a school and a polytechnic center. ”A man and a woman were killed under the rubble of one of the roofs. 13 settlements were left without electricity.

