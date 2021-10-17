Vasadze spoke Russian from the very beginning of his broadcast. Photo: Freeze Frame Video

A notable embarrassment occurred a few days ago during the program “Today” on the Ukrainian TV channel “Ukraine 24”. A journalist from a studio in Kiev decided to ask Georgian political scientist Gela Vasadzewhat the future holds for the detainee in the suburbs of Tbilisi ex-president of the republic Mikhail Saakashvili…

– Can you say what is the political future of Saakashvili in six years? – asked the political scientist who was in touch journalist Nikita Mikhailov…

He asked, of course, in Ukrainian, because according to the current law, he is obliged to use “tilki movu” on the air.

– Let’s in Russian, – Vasadze interrogated in response. The proposal sounded so unexpected that the presenter who was present in the studio was a little taken aback, and Mikhailov began to complain about the difficult life and harsh everyday life of Ukrainian television.

“We cannot switch, Pan Vasadze, to Russian if you don’t understand us,” Mikhailov tried to explain that in this case the TV channel will be subject to sanctions, or even worse. Especially if radical nationalists take up arms against the program.

– And answer me to you in Georgian? – innocently asked the pan Georgian political scientist.

A painful silence hung in the studio, the TV presenter fell into a stupor, opening her mouth. Mikhailov tried to figure out what to answer to such “arrogance” of a person who does not know how to speak. After all, all the “normal people” of the planet must either know MOV, or at least “grasp it”. In any case, from the point of view of Svidomo Ukrainian journalists.

The painful silence was defused by Vasadze, who, by the way, from the very beginning of his broadcasting, spoke in Russian. He explained that he is a person who is used to being responsible for his words, and therefore must understand the question to the smallest nuances, and formulate his answers in the same way. And, it is quite natural that this can be done only by communicating in a language that you know perfectly.

It seems that now Ukrainian TV journalists will have to keep full-time translators in the studio. Once in Ukraine, the Russian language was denied the status of a means of interethnic communication. But will there be translators there from Moldavian, Georgian, Belarusian, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Uzbek and so on. Because in the same Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, there are hardly any experts and political scientists who know how to do it. And in Ukraine itself, even in this environment, to be honest, not everyone can enter it. Still, Move is far from the language of interethnic communication.

