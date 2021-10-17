Patriarch Kirill could not land at Oryol airport due to fog :: Society :: RBC

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

(Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS)



The aircraft with Patriarch Kirill cannot land in Oryol because of the weather, Metropolitan Tikhon (Dorovskikh) of Oryol and Bolkhovsky said before the ceremony of lighting the temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, TASS reports.

“The weather is preventing his aircraft from landing here in Oryol. We expect him [чтобы] finish the rite of great consecration and celebrate the sacred liturgy, ”the Metropolitan said and added that the parishioners would pray for the successful landing of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Later, the Moscow Patriarchate reported to RIA Novosti that the patriarch did not “circle over the Eagle,” as TASS wrote, but flew to the city late due to bad weather conditions. The agency’s source said that the helicopter carrying the head of the Russian Orthodox Church had already landed.

The local newspaper “Orlovskie Novosti” wrote that the patriarch must fly to Oryol to consecrate the temple on the territory of the FSO academy. Information “RIA Novosti” was confirmed in the press service of the patriarch. Cyril is to celebrate the great consecration and divine liturgy in the church.