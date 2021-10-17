Pattinson and Stewart weren’t supposed to star in Twilight! Stephenie Meyer told who should have been taken instead

The famous vampire saga “Dust” was released back in 2008, but the popularity and demand for the series of films does not fall to this day. The author of the novel Stephenie Meyer (Stephenie Meyer) initially did not even think about this development and hoped for much less profit from what he wrote. However, when the writers contacted the woman to approve the plot of the film and discuss the details, she admitted that she represented Bell (Bella) and Edward (Edward) is completely different. In her understanding, more suitable actors should be approved for the role, however, fortunately or unfortunately, Stephanie does not have the decisive right to vote.

“My opinion about the film doesn’t matter to anyone. I can’t influence what happens to the film at all. No one will ask who I think should star in Twilight. “– she notes. So, Emily Browning (Emily Browning) could be the main character of the saga, and Henry Cavill (Henry Cavill) would play her vampire boyfriend. Jacob in Meyer’s vision is an actor Tyler Posey (Tyler Posey). Given the fact that character imagery has long been ingrained in the creation of audiences, it is difficult to imagine new actors as old characters now, however, something curious could probably come out of this.