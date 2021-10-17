Peskov called Putin’s speeches prophetic

Dmitry Peskov

(Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti)



Russian President Vladimir Putin has made prophetic statements many times, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on the Russia 1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “.

“The President has repeatedly made such prophetic statements, but he did not frighten anyone, be it in the sphere of disarmament, the sphere of security, or climate change. The president sometimes describes the prospects very well, ”said Peskov.

He noted that they may not listen to Putin, but then everyone understands that what he was talking about is happening.

On October 13, at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week, Putin, speaking about the court decision in the Netherlands, obliging Shell to reduce harmful emissions by 45%, announced the inevitable spikes in prices on the world energy markets, if decisions in this area are made by non-professionals. “Look, this is a precedent. If people who are completely unprepared professionally make such decisions, then surges in world markets are inevitable, ”the president said.