Peskov explained why Zelensky is “difficult to speak” – RT in Russian

It is very difficult to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who persistently calls Russia a party to the conflict in Donbass, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President.

With these words he spoke in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

“You see, it is very difficult to speak with Mr. Zelensky. Mr Zelenskiy, for example, stubbornly calls Russia a party to the conflict in the southeast of the country. This is not so, ”he told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov recalled that the parties to the conflict are described in the Minsk package of measures, which is a UN document.

“And, accordingly, if the President of Ukraine does not recognize the document of the United Nations Organization and de facto calls into question the signature of the President of Ukraine on this document, how can you communicate here? That is, it is very difficult for Putin to communicate. Putin is responsible for his words, he says what he does and does what he says. And when this does not fit with other interlocutors, it is very, very difficult, ”said a Kremlin spokesman.

As Peskov noted earlier, Kiev’s reluctance to comply with the Minsk agreements is an obstacle to the necessary contacts between Russia and Ukraine and to discuss a possible meeting of the leaders of the two countries.