“It is they (the Ukrainian authorities) who are carrying out the draft law on the transitional period, which will mean Kiev’s withdrawal from the Minsk agreements,” the press secretary said.

Peskov also commented on Zelensky’s request for a meeting of the Normandy Four. He noted that for a meeting of heads of state, you need to “do your homework.” The need for the summit, he said, will be determined by the ministers who will understand whether the foundation is ready for the meeting.

In April of this year, Zelensky instructed the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, to organize a meeting with Putin “anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbass”. Putin invited the Ukrainian president to come to Moscow and noted that in order to resolve the conflict in the southeast of the country, Kiev must hold negotiations with the heads of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

Later, Zelensky said that the heads of state were already agreeing on the summit, and in early September, the presidential press secretary, Sergei Nikiforov, confirmed that the leader of Ukraine was ready to meet with Putin at any time. However, Peskov said that the countries could not agree on an agenda for the meeting. He also clarified that Zelensky is waiting for a meeting to discuss the issue of Crimea’s ownership, which no longer exists for Moscow.

A few months ago, Russia provided Ukraine with a draft of 12 decisions that the presidents could have taken at the end of the summit, Kommersant wrote on October 6. The Kremlin believed that Putin and Zelensky could agree on the return of ambassadors to Moscow and Kiev, lift trade and economic restrictions on each other and lift sanctions against citizens and organizations.

The list of decisions also included the question of restoring transport links between the countries and preparing an agreement on transit and gas supply for the period after 2024. The Kremlin mentioned the conflict in Donbass only in the context of Russia’s support for the peace agreements between Kiev and the authorities of the DPR and LPR in the “Normandy format”. According to Peskov, Ukraine did not respond to the proposed project.