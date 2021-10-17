https://ria.ru/20211017/peskov-1754922044.html

Peskov said that it is very difficult to speak with the President of Ukraine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 17 – RIA Novosti. There are no particular prospects for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine due to the actions of Kiev and the fact that it is very difficult to speak with Vladimir Zelensky, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov in the Moscow Kremlin. Putin program on the Russia TV channel. that the parties to the conflict are described in the Minsk Agreements approved by the UN Security Council. “And accordingly, if the President of Ukraine does not recognize the United Nations document and de facto calls into question the signature of the President of Ukraine on this document, how can you communicate here? it is difficult to communicate. Putin is responsible for his words, he says what he does and does what he says. And when this does not fit with other interlocutors, it is very, very difficult, “Peskov said. Therefore, there are special prospects for the meeting. There are no Putin and Zelensky, especially since Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements, the spokesman added. e, which will de facto mean Kiev’s withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. Therefore, while the prospects are bad, “he said. According to him, for a meeting in the Normandy format, you first need to prepare some kind of foundation.” So the ministers will first get together and understand whether the foundation is being probed or not probed, “Peskov concluded. France and Germany held two trilateral telephone conversations, first with Zelensky, then with Putin. They expressed concern about the slipping of the resolution of the internal Ukrainian conflict and stressed the importance of the Minsk agreements as an uncontested basis for the settlement. As a result, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Kiev agreed to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers …

