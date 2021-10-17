Peskov spoke about the reluctance of Western politicians to admit that “they miscalculated”

Western politicians have made a miscalculation regarding the issue of switching to alternative energy sources, but they cannot admit this, otherwise they will be “driven out,” said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. He added that the politicians, having found themselves in such a situation, decided to demonize the “huge oriental bear.”

“We made mistakes. They miscalculated. They hoped for wind power, but the wind is over, “- said Peskov on the air of the program” Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

In his opinion, the West also counted on the spot market, “and the spot market moved to where it is more expensive.”

As the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier, accusations by the United States that Russia is using gas supplies as an instrument of pressure are “shameless.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, explaining the reasons for the rise in gas prices in Europe, recalled that prices are influenced by a number of speculative factors when traders “accelerate” them.

According to the head of the Bundestag Committee on Economics and Energy Klaus Ernst, after a long heating phase last winter, gas storage facilities in the EU were empty.

Moreover, LNG supplies to Europe decreased because suppliers were able to achieve higher prices in Asian countries and instead of Europe began to supply it there, he said.