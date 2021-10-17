https://ria.ru/20211017/poklonskaya-1754924912.html

Poklonskaya's lawyer sharply responded to Kiev's threats

SIMFEROPOL, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian law firm “Mogilnitsky and Partners” Maxim Mogilnitsky called the threats of the Ukrainian authorities to extradite Natalia Poklonskaya from Cape Verde after her appointment as Russian ambassador to this country: diplomatic immunity is guaranteed by the Vienna Convention. Earlier, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov said that Kiev could to begin preparing documents for the “extradition” of Poklonskaya after her appointment as Russian ambassador to Cape Verde. Oleg Nikolenko, the press secretary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said that the agency had already appealed to the authorities of the African republic about the “criminal activities” of Poklonskaya, accusing her of treason in connection with her work in Crimea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled Poklonskaya’s “absolute immunity” from such actions, pointing out that her appointment as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde “has nothing to do with Ukraine.” A source in the Cape Verdean Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti that Ukraine has contacted the authorities of Cape Verde about the new Russian ambassador to the country, but Kiev has no chance of getting her extradited, “this is just a joke, don’t pay attention to it.” Ukraine is raging with a dangerous epidemic of incontinence of the tongue … But I know for sure about the existence of the Vienna Convention, the 29th article of which reads: “The identity of a diplomatic agent is inviolable. He is not subject to arrest or detention in any form. The host state is obliged to treat him with due respect and take all appropriate measures to prevent any encroachment on his personality, freedom or dignity, “Mogilnitsky wrote on his Facebook page. The lawyer represents the interests of Poklonskaya in Ukraine. The lawyer stressed that the text The Vienna Convention is in the public domain and, if necessary, he can send a link to the staff of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. “I would like to fantasize about the extradition of Poklonskaya – please. If only not to harm. But I would advise you to do this away from prying eyes … Otherwise, the embarrassment may turn out, “the lawyer emphasized. According to him, diplomatic immunity is a strong thing and for improper treatment of the ambassador, you can get mirror measures.” Will Cape Verde sacrifice international authority, embodying the fantasies of Mr. Kuleba (head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine – ed.)? I am sure that, unlike ours, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there values ​​the reputation of his state and will not do anything stupid, “said the lawyer. Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, commenting on the possible appointment of the opportunity to “ruin her life.”

