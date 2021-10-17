https://ria.ru/20211016/milan-1754892014.html

Police clashed at protests in Milan

2021-10-16T23: 46

ROME, October 16 – RIA Novosti. An unauthorized demonstration of opponents of the so-called green pass (electronic COVID certificates) in Milan, Italy ended late Saturday night with several small clashes between demonstrators and police, according to the Milan newspaper Corriere della Sera. procession in the center of Milan. Traffic in this part of the city was completely blocked. The demonstration proceeded peacefully until a group of anarchists tried to break through to the administration building of the Lombardy region. They were immediately stopped by the police and returned to the main column of demonstrators. After that, according to eyewitnesses, there were several more small skirmishes between the protesters and law enforcement officers. The Questura (police department) of Milan reported one arrested and four detainees. In addition, law enforcement officers identified 16 more protesters, who will later have to give explanations to the police. According to Corriere della Sera, one girl was injured during the demonstration. Opponents of vaccination against COVID-19 have been demonstrating in various cities in Italy since late July. In Milan, they are organizing a similar action for the thirteenth Saturday in a row. In Italy, on Friday, a government decision came into force on the mandatory presentation of so-called green pass (electronic COVID certificates) for access to workplaces in production and in offices, both in the public and private sectors of the economy. The Italian Council of Ministers approved this decision. exactly one month ago to give momentum to a mass vaccination campaign and to get 90% of all Italians over 12 years old to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health, on Friday morning in the Apennines, 80.8% of citizens had fully completed the immunization process, and more than 85% had already received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nevertheless, the vaccination campaign has shown that there are a significant number of people in Italy who, for one reason or another, are categorically reluctant to get vaccinated.

