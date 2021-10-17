https://ria.ru/20211016/minsk-1754873947.html

Polish border guards forcefully expel an unconscious migrant

Polish border guards forcefully expelled a migrant who was unconscious – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Polish border guards forcefully expel an unconscious migrant

The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the Polish security forces again brought a group of migrants to the border, one of them was in … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16T18: 47

2021-10-16T18: 47

2021-10-16T23: 30

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

European Union

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/116082/89/1160828908_0:177:2000:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_57e3f76afa09692beb99c335d5dbb255.jpg

MINSK, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the Polish security forces again brought a group of migrants to the border, one of them was unconscious. “Today, October 16, & lt; …” the outfit found a group of refugees. which directly indicate that the group was squeezed out by force, “the agency said in its Telegram channel. . “The man was in an unconscious state. The refugees asked not to leave them and to provide help, but the Polish military once again simply left people in a knowingly dangerous situation,” the border committee said. To save him, the Belarusian border guards called an ambulance. The man was hospitalized. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, Minsk accused of creating a migration crisis. Alyaksandr Lukashenka noted earlier that he would no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU: because of the West’s sanctions, there’s no money or energy for this. He also denied suggestions that the Belarusian side is using the migration crisis to take revenge on the EU for the policy of sanctions, as well as for the fact that it hosts Belarusian oppositionists.

https://ria.ru/20211010/lukashenko-1753877191.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Polish security forces drive out migrants by shooting in the air Polish security forces drove out migrants by shooting in the air, Belarusian border guards said and showed this video. 2021-10-16T18: 47 true PT1M22S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/116082/89/1160828908_274:264:1683:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_5bce3cb222b86e6f4aff047fe90073f1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, European Union, Alexander Lukashenko