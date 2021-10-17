“Pray for us.” A group of American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

3 hours ago

Photo author, AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES Photo caption, Gangs take control of more and more areas of Port-au-Prince

A group of American missionaries and their families, including children, are kidnapped by an armed gang near Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Sources in the Haitian special services report that at least 15 people were captured, according to other sources, 17 missionaries were taken hostage. According to CNN, 14 adults and three children were abducted.

The New York Times, citing local authorities, reports that the missionaries were abducted from a bus bound for the airport after visiting one of the local orphanages. Part of the group was to fly back to the United States, and part of it was to go to another part of Haiti.

There are few details about what happened, but US officials have already said they are following the news.

The kidnapping happened between 8 and 10 am on Saturday

According to the Washington Post, the kidnapped persons were associated with the Christian organization Christian Aid Ministries, which is based in Ohio. One of the abducted Americans was able to send a message via WhatsApp, which said: “Please pray for us. We are being held hostage, they have kidnapped our driver,” the newspaper said.

The Christian Aid Ministries website says the organization is helping the poor around the world. In particular, she calls on her supporters to donate for those in need in Kazakhstan, India, Yemen and other countries. In Haiti, missionaries help organize schooling.

Armed gangs have been controlling the poorest areas of the Haitian capital for many years, and their influence is expanding. More than 600 abductions were reported in the first three quarters of 2021, with 231 abductions occurring in the same period last year.

Violence in the country has increased since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July and the earthquake in August, which killed more than 2,000 people.