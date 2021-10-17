“Pray for us.” A group of American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Gangs take control of more and more areas of Port-au-Prince

A group of American missionaries and their families, including children, are kidnapped by an armed gang near Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Sources in the Haitian special services report that at least 15 people were captured, according to other sources, 17 missionaries were taken hostage. According to CNN, 14 adults and three children were abducted.

The New York Times, citing local authorities, reports that the missionaries were abducted from a bus bound for the airport after visiting one of the local orphanages. Part of the group was to fly back to the United States, and part of it was to go to another part of Haiti.

There are few details about what happened, but US officials have already said they are following the news.

