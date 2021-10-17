“Preparing for the worst”: the Chinese assessed the situation in the Taiwan Strait

In China, they are discussing the news that the Taiwanese “commander of the ground forces” Xu Yanpu made a visit to the United States and visited Washington, which continued the series of US-Taiwanese military exchanges. Beijing believes that the United States is moving away from the “policy of one China,” and readers of Huangqiu Shibao believe that there is no turning back and it is necessary to “prepare for the worst.”

An article published in the newspaper notes that the situation in the Taiwan Strait is in a state of unprecedented high tension. Coordination between the United States and China has been lost and room for maneuver has shrunk to a minimum.

The Taiwanese authorities declare that they are ready to fight to the end to “defend a free and democratic way of life.” The US says it will support its democratic ally. And China cannot back down, as it defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“There is a high probability of an accidental shot, because of which a sudden war will break out at the most unpredictable moment,” the newspaper notes.

The readers also expressed their opinion. “Since Taiwanese don’t like One Country, Two Systems, it’s best to have one country, one system,” one of them announced menacingly.

The second, calling Taiwan “a breakthrough point”, predicts: “Soon we will have the first battle!”

Another commentator also anticipates the beginning of hostilities: “The storm is about to break out, well, go ahead! Let it be as powerful as possible!”

In addition, Chinese readers demanded after the annexation of Taiwan to completely transform its society in order to get rid of the filth.

“We must use military force to suppress the will of the Americans,” writes another commentator.

“We need to stir up this nest of“ independence ”as soon as possible and not leave a stone unturned there,” demanded the next participant in the discussion. He also believes that the principle of “One country, two systems” is no longer realistic, so Taiwan can only become a province of China.