Pushkov amused by Ukraine’s plans to “crush” Russia in the Hague

Senator Oleksiy Pushkov ridiculed on his Telegram channel the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba about the desire to drive Russia “into the corner of the legal ring” in the court in The Hague. We are talking about the consideration in the International Arbitration of Kiev’s claim against Moscow on the incident in the Kerch Strait three years ago.

The Russian politician pointed out that even NATO countries stopped commenting on this situation. Since everyone has long found out that “it was Ukraine that violated the territorial waters of Russia in the Kerch Strait.”

Pushkov recalled that Kiev’s arguments in Europe do not impress anyone. This was the case with the gas contract between Hungary and Gazprom. PACE immediately became deaf to Ukrainian arguments after Russia threatened to withdraw from the Council of Europe. Therefore, the Russian senator doubts that the “iron logic of legal arguments” mentioned by Kuleba will help in The Hague.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the incident in the Kerch Strait is not under the jurisdiction of the International Arbitration Court. The Russian representative voiced the same position in The Hague. The judges went to decide whether the case could really be considered by them.

Recall that two boats and a tug of the Ukrainian Navy violated the Russian border on November 25, 2018 and headed from the Black Sea to the Kerch Strait. They performed dangerous maneuvers, did not obey the legitimate demands of the authorities. As a result, the ships and crews were detained. A year later, Ukrainian servicemen were handed over to Kiev as part of an agreement on the simultaneous release of detainees and convicts.

At the same time, the detained ships were returned. However, the Ukrainian Navy accused the Russian authorities of ghosting the floating craft in disrepair. The FSB published a video of the courts, stressing that everything is in order with them and even the plumbing was in good condition at the time of the return.