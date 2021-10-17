Pushkov responded by promising to “crush” Russia in The Hague Kuleb | News | News

On October 16, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov reacted to the promise of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to “crush” Russia with legal arguments at the trial in The Hague on the incident with the detention of Ukrainian sailors in the Black Sea in 2018.

The Ukrainian minister made the corresponding statement earlier on Saturday.

Pushkov called Kuleba’s reaction funny and pointed out that “in the NATO countries everyone knows: it was Ukraine that violated Russia’s territorial waters in the Kerch Strait,” therefore, according to him, the alliance “has long been silent on this topic.”

“As for the“ iron arguments ”, here Kiev has already laid out its“ steel arguments ”against the contract between Hungary and Gazprom, but this“ iron logic ”did not impress anyone either in Budapest or in Brussels. Iron arguments “of Ukraine in PACE against Russia, which the current head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was personally engaged in, were also discarded when it came to the possibility of Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He stressed that the “unearthly beauty of the Ukrainian position” is increasingly eluding major players in world politics or is not taken into account by them.

On October 12, the head of the Ukrainian delegation in The Hague, Oksana Zolotareva, announced that Kiev intends to seek compensation from Moscow for the incident in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. According to her, Ukraine expects to achieve “justice, bringing the perpetrators to justice and compensation” for the Ukrainian military.

A day earlier, the arbitration court in The Hague began hearings on the incident in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. As stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the tribunal recognizes jurisdiction in this case. The hearing concerns the objections of the Russian side, which asserts that the consideration of this incident does not fall within the competence of the arbitral tribunal in The Hague.

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian BMC ships Berdyansk, Yany Kapu and Nikopol invaded Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea, ignoring the request of the border guards to stop. As a result, they were detained by force and taken to Kerch. In Moscow, the incident was called a provocation.

Criminal cases were opened against 24 Ukrainian sailors for violating the border. In September 2019, they returned home during a detainee exchange.

At the same time, in early April of the same year, Kiev filed a lawsuit in international arbitration, in which it demanded that Moscow be found guilty of violating the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In November, the Russian side handed over the detained ships to Kiev as a gesture of goodwill. However, Ukraine accused the Russian Federation of the “terrible state” of the courts and the loss of some equipment and toilets from them in the amount of $ 2.3 million.