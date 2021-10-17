Pushkov ridiculed Kiev’s threats to “crush” Russia

https://ria.ru/20211017/pushkov-1754901501.html

They will have to shut up: Russia has toughly responded to Kiev’s threats

They will have to shut up: Russia has toughly responded to Kiev’s threats

Senator Oleksiy Pushkov ridiculed on Telegram the intentions of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to "crush" Russia in court in The Hague over the incident in the Black Sea in 2018.

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Senator Oleksiy Pushkov ridiculed on Telegram the intentions of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to “crush” Russia in the court in The Hague over the incident in the Black Sea in 2018. The international arbitration in The Hague will hold hearings in the case between Russia and Ukraine concerning the incident in Kerch He also compared the “iron logic of legal arguments” mentioned by Kuleba with Kiev’s “steel arguments” against the gas contract between Hungary and Gazprom, which “impressed no one either in Budapest or in Brussels.” The anti-Russian rhetoric of Ukraine in PACE was also unsuccessful after the threat of Moscow’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe, Pushkov recalled. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine’s demands to consider the incident in the Kerch Strait in the arbitration tribunal in The Hague go beyond the jurisdiction of such a level. The ministry stressed that this is another Kiev abuse of international means of peaceful settlement of disputes “in order to challenge sovereignty over Crimea.” having penetrated into the temporarily closed water area of ​​the territorial sea of ​​Russia, and headed from the Black Sea to the Kerch Strait. They performed dangerous maneuvers, did not obey the legal requirements of the Russian authorities. The ships with the soldiers who violated the state border were detained. On September 7, 2019, Ukrainian servicemen were handed over to Kiev as part of an agreement on the simultaneous release of detainees and convicts. On November 18, 2019, Moscow handed over the detained ships to the Ukrainian side. The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Admiral Igor Voronchenko, complained about the condition of these ships, stating that “the Russians killed them” and allegedly removed the equipment and even the plafonds and sockets. The FSB assured that Kiev received its boats in “normal condition and with serviceable plumbing”, publishing in confirmation of the video frames from the transferred ships.

