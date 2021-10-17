Putin made American journalist laugh with a joke about Siberia | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin made American CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble laugh with a joke about Siberia. The footage was shown on Sunday, October 17, in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the channel” Russia 1 “.

The head of state and the TV presenter greeted each other behind the scenes of the Russian Energy Week international forum, moderated by Gamble.

“Hello! Glad to see you! You look very well. How do you feel?” – the journalist asked Putin.

In response, the leader thanked her for coming. Gamble then asked if the president was cold. She explained that she had flown to Russia from Abu Dhabi and the weather seemed cold to her.

“In Siberia, they say that Siberians are not those who are not afraid of the frost, but those who dress warmly,” the head of state said with a smile.

“I didn’t do it, I didn’t think, ”the American admitted in response.

The International Forum “Russian Energy Week” was held in Moscow from 13 to 15 October. Vladimir Putin spoke at the plenary session of the event.

During his speech, he also pointed out the mistakes of European politicians that led to a large-scale gas crisis. According to the Russian President, the rise in gas prices in Europe was the result of a shortage of electricity, and not vice versa. He added that many European players were in no hurry to restore reserves in underground gas storages in the summer. Systemic flaws also led to a massive crisis in Europe.

As the President of Russia noted, long-term stabilization of the energy market is especially important in the difficult situation that has developed at present. In his opinion, all interested parties need to agree on global mechanisms for balancing the energy market. They must be free from political prejudice and imposed clichés.

The head of state stressed that the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 would help reduce tensions in the European energy market. At the same time, he pointed out that administrative barriers prevent the commissioning of the gas pipeline.