Rally against mistreatment of migrants takes place in Warsaw

A rally against cruel treatment of migrants is being held in Warsaw – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Rally against mistreatment of migrants takes place in Warsaw

A street protest rally demanding to grant asylum to illegal migrants stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus began in Warsaw

2021-10-17T15: 34

2021-10-17T15: 34

2021-10-17T16: 13

in the world

Warsaw

Belarus

Poland

Alexander Lukashenko

migrants

WARSAW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. A street protest rally demanding to provide asylum to illegal migrants stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus began in Warsaw, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. The rally is held under the slogan “Stop torture at the border!” The organizers note that in recent weeks several people have died there, trying to get outside the checkpoint from Belarus to Poland. The lives of several hundred more people trying to get out of the border forests are under threat. Among them there are small children. These are refugees and refugees from Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey and other countries where war, persecution and violence await them. ” The participants argue that the actions of the country’s authorities contradict international law and international principles of humanitarian aid “The Polish special services do not allow these persons to the asylum procedure, do not provide medical assistance and carry out the illegal export of refugees to the Polish-Belarusian border,” the organizers said .The protest action began on Charles de Gaulle Square in the center of Warsaw. Its participants march, stopping at the Diet and on Constitution Square. With shouts of “Shame” and slogans “No torture at the border”, “We are a philanthropic country,” several thousand protesters move along the roadway to the Three Crosses Square. The police had to cut off traffic on a number of streets, including the Jerusalem avenues and the Ujazdowski alleys. According to the Polish Border Guard, since the beginning of October, more than 7,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland have been recorded. Since the beginning of September, about 20 thousand such attempts have been recorded. Part of the illegal immigrants, surrounded on one side by Belarusian and on the other side by Polish border guards, set up camp right on the border. The Polish side insists that they are physically not on neutral, but on Belarusian territory. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus and accused official Minsk of creating a migration crisis. In connection with this situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, and the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

Warsaw

Belarus

Poland

2021

Rally in Warsaw: “No torture at the border” An action is being held in Warsaw demanding that the Polish authorities provide asylum to migrants blocked at the border. Participants came out with slogans “Shame” and “No torture at the border”. 2021-10-17T15: 34 true PT0M19S

