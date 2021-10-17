record behind bars – American served 42 years for a crime that he probably did not commit – InoTV

62-year-old US citizen spent 42 years in prison – while he claims that he did not commit a triple murder, reports Welt. The real criminals also talk about his innocence, and the only witness who identified him as one of the shooters took his testimony. The district attorney believes in his innocence and urges him to admit the error of the system, but Kevin Strickland is still behind bars.

We remain in the United States of America. More than 40 years in prison – and did not commit a crime. At least that’s what the 62-year-old US citizen says. The district attorney believes him, but he’s still not at large. If he is indeed acquitted, his imprisonment could become one of the longest illegal sentences in United States history. From the USA, Nancy Lanzendörfer.

For more than 42 years he has been behind bars, however, according to him, he is not guilty of anything. Kevin Strickland should not stay here more than a day – so says the attorney for Jackson County in the US state of Missouri.

GIN PETERS BAKER, Jackson County Attorney: If our system has made mistakes, it must be admitted. And what we did in this case was wrong.

Jean Peters Baker made this announcement in May. Five months later, Strickland is still behind bars.

KEVIN STRICKLAND, prisoner: I was arrested three months before my 19th birthday. I wonder if I’ll be here for my 63rd birthday too. It seems that delays and obstacles will never end.

Because the state attorney general, Eric Schmitt, does not believe Strickland’s innocence and believes that his case ultimately received a fair trial. End of story.

Kansas City, 1978. After the triple murder, the only witness identified Strickland as one of the shooters. A jury found him guilty in 1979. Later, two of the four real criminals stated that Strickland had nothing to do with the murder, and the main witness retracted her testimony. According to her, she gave them under pressure from the police.

The new law allows Strickland to stand trial to prove his innocence, but the hearing has been postponed twice.

KEVIN STRICKLAND, prisoner: They said that I can get my life back. But I never had it. I can try to build it from scratch, but I never had a life to go back to.

Strickland’s daughter was seven weeks old when he was arrested. The new date of the meeting is set for November 8.

Air date Oct 15, 2021.