Rescuers will meet the “movie crew” returning to Earth with birch sap

EKATERINBURG, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Servicemen of the Central Military District will meet the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a “movie crew” with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko with birch sap, according to the Central Military District’s press service. cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, is scheduled for the morning of October 17th. In total, about 200 military personnel, 12 Mi-8MTV5-1 helicopters, three An-12 and An-26 aircraft, about 20 units of special equipment, including six Sinyaya a bird. “Military rescuers prepare gifts for each crew arriving on Earth, the most popular of which are apples, in addition, the astronauts were greeted with cherries, Orenburg melons, watermelons and blossoming wild rosemary.

