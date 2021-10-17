https://ria.ru/20211016/kinoekipazh-1754853048.html
Rescuers will meet the “movie crew” returning to Earth with birch sap
Rescuers will meet the “movie crew” returning to Earth with birch sap – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
Rescuers will meet the “movie crew” returning to Earth with birch sap
Servicemen of the Central Military District will meet the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a “movie crew” with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
2021-10-16T13: 02
2021-10-16T13: 02
2021-10-16T17: 10
space – ria science
Oleg Novitsky
central military district
Earth
Julia Peresild
klim shipenko
news – tourism
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0b/1754093861_0-0:1919:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_591725e856e9db9c22911c05c3a00c6a.jpg
EKATERINBURG, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Servicemen of the Central Military District will meet the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a “movie crew” with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko with birch sap, according to the Central Military District’s press service. cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, is scheduled for the morning of October 17th. In total, about 200 military personnel, 12 Mi-8MTV5-1 helicopters, three An-12 and An-26 aircraft, about 20 units of special equipment, including six Sinyaya a bird. “Military rescuers prepare gifts for each crew arriving on Earth, the most popular of which are apples, in addition, the astronauts were greeted with cherries, Orenburg melons, watermelons and blossoming wild rosemary.
https://ria.ru/20211009/kosmos-1753808703.html
Earth
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0b/1754093861_295-0:1738:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_a782c019df303f909c5c0d1c2d560053.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
space – ria nauka, oleg novitsky, central military district, land, yulia peresild, klim shipenko, news – tourism
Rescuers will meet the “movie crew” returning to Earth with birch sap