Review of the film “Little Things” / The Little Things

The Little Things is a neo-noir thriller starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. He received unfairly low marks, apparently not living up to the high expectations from the interaction of the Oscar-winning actors. In fact, the film turned out to be quite good and intense, so it deserves the attention of viewers who appreciate the criminal investigations from the 90s.

genre crime thriller

Director John Lee Hancock

Cast Denzel Washington (Joe Deacon), Rami Malek (Detective Jim Baxter), Jared Leto (Albert), Sofia Vasilieva (Tina), Terry Kinney (Karl), Michael Hyatt (Flo), Jason James Richter (Detective Williams), Chris Bauer ( Detective Sol) and others.

Studios Gran Via, Warner Bros.

Year of issue 2021

Websites IMDb

Trivia is one of the new films that Warner Bros. released according to a scheme adapted to the conditions of the pandemic: in the United States, the picture was released on the streaming service HBO Max, and in other countries where cinemas remain open, it got into a full-fledged large release. To be honest, a big screen in a dark hall is what a neo-noir thriller needs, which on a small screen will lose half of its atmosphere.

In terms of storytelling and character interaction, Trivia is reminiscent of the shorter and less depressing version of True Detective. Here, all attention is focused on the interaction of two characters investigating serial murders – these incidents are connected with events from the past, around which there are many unsolved mysteries. And, which is characteristic, the detective line keeps the tension, but is not the main focus of the film (we recognize the identity of the main suspect from the trailer, in which the creators of the tape showed the character of Jared Leto).

John Lee Hancock wrote the script for “Little Things” back in the 1990s, when Steven Spielberg was supposed to be filming. Later, Clint Eastwood and Danny DeVito almost took the director’s chair, but the production of the picture did not start. Nearly thirty years later, Hancock returned to the script and began negotiations with Warner Bros. and invited three famous actors to the shooting, which ensured a quick start to the project, in which Hancock personally took the director’s place.

What is good, the script was not adapted to modern realities, so Little Things turned out to be a police thriller with a recognizably dark atmosphere typical for detectives of the past decades (by the way, in an interview with Deadline, John Lee Hancock claims that he wrote the script a few years before the release of the cult thriller Seven by David Fincher). For the Trivia plot, the period of events taking place in the 90s is an important circumstance, since the investigation of the murders drags on for a long time, relying on intuitive guesses, and not on footage from CCTV cameras and not on the results of progressive medical examinations.

The film takes place in Los Angeles, where Joe (Denzel Washington), once a respected investigator and now the deputy district sheriff, arrives on a work assignment. He catches a glimpse of the ambitious detective Jim (Rami Malek), who is tasked with investigating the girls’ serial murders. At first, the young detective shows arrogance and arrogance, but rather quickly notices Joe’s experienced gaze and invites him to a joint search for the killer.

At first, the interaction of the main characters is a little embarrassing: the young detective engages a person from another unit in the investigation, immediately giving him all the evidence and even inviting him to go to the crime scene, which turns out to be quite acceptable. True, the actions of the character of Rami Malek have their own logic – he knows that the hero of Denzel Washington held his position and is guided by personal curiosity, supported by the desire to find the killer.

What seems simple and obvious in the plot of Trivia is gradually turning into a curious proactive game, in which it is difficult to find exact answers, which provokes the characters to rash actions. Establishing the identity of a suspect does not clarify the matter, but confuses it even more, forcing the characters to experience personal transformations. The result is a good thriller that unexpectedly keeps the intrigue well and creates a tense atmosphere thanks to the well-captured musical theme from the composer Thomas Newman (wrote the soundtrack for the films American Beauty, The Green Mile and the 1917 war drama).

Yes, the film by John Lee Hancock is not the best crime thriller in the world, but the ratings of the film on aggregator sites are definitely underestimated. Probably because of the high expectations placed on the performance of the three Oscar-winning actors (which is more than successful), and the experience of watching the movie is not on the big screen (the case when streaming services can not always replace the feeling of going to the cinema). Nevertheless, Hancock has one plot twist in the script, which confidently manages to leave the film in the viewer’s memory, and this is already a big plus.

In addition, this crime thriller is definitely better and better quality than a dozen other films that have recently been released in the cinema.