Rihanna in a blanket, Billie Eilish in a Disney Princess bow and Kim in Batman style – POPCAKE

On September 13, another significant event for the top of the American show business took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. With each new event, celebrityand more and more amaze with their sophisticated fantasy for outfitscoming not in sophisticated evening looks, but in themed looks, more suitable for stylized beach parties.

Jennifer Lopez (Jennifer Lopez), for example, opted to pair a sexy Ralph Lauren crotch dress with a cropped cowboy hat. Riri (Riri) and her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky absolutely did not bother with elegant bows and came to the event in “blankets”. This is how netizens described the couple’s inexplicable lush outfits. Kim Kardashian (Kim Kardashian) Following Her Freaky Husband’s Trends Kanye West (Kanye West), appeared on the red carpet “without a face,” completely covering her body in black cloth, for which she received the nickname “Batman” on social networks.

Probably amazed most of all Billie Eilish (Billie Eilsih), whose outfit was more or less human-like. She arrived in a delicate peach-colored dress that contradicted her love of oversized and hoodies.