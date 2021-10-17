Riots in the colony in Vladikavkaz. Facts

In the colony No. 1 in Vladikavkaz, riots took place, in which at least 200 people took part. A criminal case was initiated.
- In the afternoon of October 15 in the “Penal Colony No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in North Ossetia” at least 200 peoplewho are serving their sentences, took part in the riots, accompanied by pogroms and destruction of property…
- The leadership of the regional Federal Penitentiary Service, officers of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, a human rights ombudsman arrived at the scene.
- The riot, according to a TASS source, took place in industrial zone where prisoners work…
- According to the FSIN, the riots organized by two convicts due to planned searches… According to the service, “succumbing to the provocation, other convicts perpetrated a pogrom of equipment, began to break local fences in the residential area, and disabled video cameras.”
- The Commissioner for Human Rights in North Ossetia Tamerlan Tsgoev said that in cooperation with the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service, a decision was made negotiate with prisonerswho have stated their claims. In addition, ” activities to clarify the causes of the conflict“.
- Tsgoev also said that on the territory of the colony there was a fire, but it has already been extinguished.
- The FSIN reported that took control of the situation…
- Excited criminal case.
- About 30 prisoners among the active instigators of the riots it is planned to be distributed among the colonies of other regions…