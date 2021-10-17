Rodents for gangsters: Italian police found frozen dormouse on drug farm

Cornelius Chandler
Sonya

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Dormouse, similar to mice or squirrels, are predominantly nocturnal

Police officers conducting a special operation on a cannabis farm in southern Italy seized a cache of 235 frozen sleepyheads, which are considered a delicacy from the mafia.

After finding more than 700 cannabis plants, police also searched outbuildings and found rodent cages and freezers filled with carcasses.

Three people were detained.

As animal advocates explain, baked sleepyheads are served to high-profile gangsters at banquets hosted by the influential Ndrangheta mafia clan in Calabria.

