Rodents for gangsters: Italian police found frozen dormouse on drug farm

Dormouse, similar to mice or squirrels, are predominantly nocturnal

Police officers conducting a special operation on a cannabis farm in southern Italy seized a cache of 235 frozen sleepyheads, which are considered a delicacy from the mafia.

After finding more than 700 cannabis plants, police also searched outbuildings and found rodent cages and freezers filled with carcasses.

Three people were detained.

As animal advocates explain, baked sleepyheads are served to high-profile gangsters at banquets hosted by the influential Ndrangheta mafia clan in Calabria.

Poachers catch animals in the forests of Aspromonte National Park and sell them to gangsters and restaurants.

The ‘Ndrangheta’ bosses – godfathers and clan leaders – are believed to make the most important decisions over a plate of dormouse, Il Corriere della Sera writes.

Edible dormouse was a delicacy in ancient Rome. They were fed in cages before being gutted, stuffed with pork, ground pine nuts and garlic, and then baked.

You can still taste them in Croatia and Slovenia.

“Ndrangheta” is a mafia organization based in Calabria, in the very south of the Italian “boot”, but operating far outside Italy. Experts believe that it is this criminal group that brings most of the cocaine into Europe, and estimate its annual income at 50 billion euros.