Russia has proposed to ban stops on “islands of safety”

Russia has proposed to ban stops on “islands of safety”

2021-10-17T09: 15

2021-10-17T09: 15

2021-10-17T10: 10

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to amend the Traffic Rules and prohibit stopping on “islands of safety”, follows from the draft government decree at the disposal of RIA Novosti. As the authors of the explanatory note note, now in such places it is necessary to place not intended for this small architectural forms or concrete blocks to provide visibility and prevent chaotic parking. This worsens not only the appearance of the city, but also reduces traffic safety, especially at night and in winter. Banning stops on the safety islands will improve visibility and help improve traffic safety at intersections and pedestrian crossings, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport. new road signs indicating car charging points, pedestrian markings of diagonal crossings, as well as adjusting the action of some of the existing signs.

