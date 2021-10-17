https://ria.ru/20211017/znaki-1754901086.html
Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings
Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings
The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia propose to introduce into circulation road signs to designate charging points for electric vehicles and road markings of diagonal pedestrian … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
2021-10-17T06: 10
2021-10-17T06: 10
2021-10-17T06: 36
society
Moscow
Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia)
Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152955/21/1529552196_0:412:3961:2640_1920x0_80_0_0_97c109d50c8fc2474bafc683b1088b0f.jpg
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia propose to introduce into circulation road signs to indicate charging points for electric vehicles and road markings of diagonal pedestrian crossings, follows from the draft government decree, which came to the disposal of RIA Novosti. It is proposed to introduce road sign 3.34 “Bus traffic is prohibited.” The explanatory note states that the sign is proposed to be introduced, “taking into account the practice of restricting the movement of buses in the territories of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.” At the same time, the sign does not apply to the movement of route vehicles and school buses. The authors of the project believe that a new type of road marking should be introduced to indicate a diagonal pedestrian crossing. In addition, it is proposed to allow combining road sign 3.1 “No entry” with signs “Type of vehicle “and” Time of validity. ” So, in the sign 3.27 “Stopping prohibited” they want to add the possibility of reducing the coverage area by installing signs 5.29 and 6.4. In addition, it is proposed to extend the time interval for permutation by three hours – 21-24 instead of 19-21 – for the signs “Parking is prohibited on odd days of the month “and 3.30” Parking is prohibited on even days of the month. “
https://ria.ru/20211017/avtobusy-1754898786.html
https://ria.ru/20211016/pdd-1754834343.html
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152955/21/1529552196_0-0:3521:2640_1920x0_80_0_0_9092c5fca8fbebcf783db7acbcfc3cb1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Moscow, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia), Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia), Russia
Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings
“To inform drivers about the places of charging electric vehicles at the service facilities, a new sign of additional information (plate) 8.26” Charging of electric vehicles “is being introduced, the document says.
The authors of the project believe that a new type of road markings should be introduced to indicate a diagonal pedestrian crossing.
04:15
Buses without seat belts may have top speed limits
In addition, it is proposed to allow the combination of road sign 3.1 “No entry” with the signs “Type of vehicle” and “Validity period”.
The drafters of the document stressed that, taking into account appeals from citizens and organizations, as well as judicial practice, the action of several signs should be adjusted. So, in sign 3.27 “Stopping prohibited” they want to add the possibility of reducing the coverage area by installing signs 5.29 and 6.4.
In addition, it is proposed to extend the time interval for the rearrangement by three hours – 21-24 instead of 19-21 – for the signs “Parking is prohibited on odd days of the month” and 3.30 “Parking is prohibited on even days of the month”.
Yesterday, 03:48
Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters