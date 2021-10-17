Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
26

https://ria.ru/20211017/znaki-1754901086.html

Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings

Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia propose to introduce into circulation road signs to designate charging points for electric vehicles and road markings of diagonal pedestrian … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

2021-10-17T06: 10

2021-10-17T06: 10

2021-10-17T06: 36

society

Moscow

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia)

Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152955/21/1529552196_0:412:3961:2640_1920x0_80_0_0_97c109d50c8fc2474bafc683b1088b0f.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia propose to introduce into circulation road signs to indicate charging points for electric vehicles and road markings of diagonal pedestrian crossings, follows from the draft government decree, which came to the disposal of RIA Novosti. It is proposed to introduce road sign 3.34 “Bus traffic is prohibited.” The explanatory note states that the sign is proposed to be introduced, “taking into account the practice of restricting the movement of buses in the territories of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.” At the same time, the sign does not apply to the movement of route vehicles and school buses. The authors of the project believe that a new type of road marking should be introduced to indicate a diagonal pedestrian crossing. In addition, it is proposed to allow combining road sign 3.1 “No entry” with signs “Type of vehicle “and” Time of validity. ” So, in the sign 3.27 “Stopping prohibited” they want to add the possibility of reducing the coverage area by installing signs 5.29 and 6.4. In addition, it is proposed to extend the time interval for permutation by three hours – 21-24 instead of 19-21 – for the signs “Parking is prohibited on odd days of the month “and 3.30” Parking is prohibited on even days of the month. “

https://ria.ru/20211017/avtobusy-1754898786.html

https://ria.ru/20211016/pdd-1754834343.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152955/21/1529552196_0-0:3521:2640_1920x0_80_0_0_9092c5fca8fbebcf783db7acbcfc3cb1.jpg

Society, Moscow, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia), Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia), Russia

06:10 10/17/2021 (updated: 06:36 10/17/2021)

Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia propose to introduce into circulation road signs to indicate charging points for electric vehicles and road markings of diagonal pedestrian crossings, follows from the draft government decree, which fell into the hands of RIA Novosti.

“To inform drivers about the places of charging electric vehicles at the service facilities, a new sign of additional information (plate) 8.26” Charging of electric vehicles “is being introduced, the document says.

It is proposed to introduce road sign 3.34 “No bus traffic”. The explanatory note states that the sign is proposed to be introduced, “taking into account the practice of restricting the movement of buses in the territories of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.” In this case, the sign does not apply to the movement of route vehicles and school buses.

The authors of the project believe that a new type of road markings should be introduced to indicate a diagonal pedestrian crossing.

Passengers on the bus - RIA Novosti, 1920, 17.10.2021

04:15

Buses without seat belts may have top speed limits

In addition, it is proposed to allow the combination of road sign 3.1 “No entry” with the signs “Type of vehicle” and “Validity period”.

The drafters of the document stressed that, taking into account appeals from citizens and organizations, as well as judicial practice, the action of several signs should be adjusted. So, in sign 3.27 “Stopping prohibited” they want to add the possibility of reducing the coverage area by installing signs 5.29 and 6.4.

In addition, it is proposed to extend the time interval for the rearrangement by three hours – 21-24 instead of 19-21 – for the signs “Parking is prohibited on odd days of the month” and 3.30 “Parking is prohibited on even days of the month”.

A young man rides a scooter - RIA Novosti, 1920, 16.10.2021

Yesterday, 03:48

Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here