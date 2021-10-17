https://ria.ru/20211017/znaki-1754901086.html

Russia proposed to introduce new road signs and pedestrian markings

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia propose to introduce into circulation road signs to indicate charging points for electric vehicles and road markings of diagonal pedestrian crossings, follows from the draft government decree, which came to the disposal of RIA Novosti. It is proposed to introduce road sign 3.34 “Bus traffic is prohibited.” The explanatory note states that the sign is proposed to be introduced, “taking into account the practice of restricting the movement of buses in the territories of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.” At the same time, the sign does not apply to the movement of route vehicles and school buses. The authors of the project believe that a new type of road marking should be introduced to indicate a diagonal pedestrian crossing. In addition, it is proposed to allow combining road sign 3.1 “No entry” with signs “Type of vehicle “and” Time of validity. ” So, in the sign 3.27 “Stopping prohibited” they want to add the possibility of reducing the coverage area by installing signs 5.29 and 6.4. In addition, it is proposed to extend the time interval for permutation by three hours – 21-24 instead of 19-21 – for the signs “Parking is prohibited on odd days of the month “and 3.30” Parking is prohibited on even days of the month. “

