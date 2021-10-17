Russian authorities have failed Putin’s vaccination plan

COVID vaccination counter launched: now herd immunity in the Russian Federation is 45%

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia is estimated at 45%, which is 15% less than Russian President Vladimir Putin planned. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination counter and a heat map for the epidemiological situation. The data has already appeared on the official website of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

“As of October 15, vaccination with the first component was carried out 51 million times, vaccination of the full cycle – 47.5 million times. The level of herd immunity in Russia is estimated at 45%, ”the organization’s website says.

In the summer, Putin said that “sometime in September” Russia will achieve immunization of 60% of the population. The Kremlin declared this task impracticable. Rospotrebnadzor said that in order to achieve herd immunity in the Russian Federation, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 80% of the population. According to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova, this is more than 90 million people, and it is possible to achieve such a result by November 1, 2021.

Elderly people from Moscow who have completed a full course of revaccination will be paid money in the amount of ten thousand rubles, writes Ridus. The Cabinet of Ministers approved a decree that Russians can provide free vaccinations not only in state medical institutions, but also in private clinics, RAPSI reports.