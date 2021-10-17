https://ria.ru/20211017/robot-1754905972.html

Restaurants of the future will appear in Russia

Russian restaurants will hire robots – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Restaurants of the future will appear in Russia

Restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm will hire robots to check QR codes vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have had it, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T09: 07

2021-10-17T09: 07

2021-10-17T10: 58

society

technologies

St. Petersburg

Permian

Moscow

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754911990_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac64ffdabcc05623c7a40b452313d11e.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm will hire robots to check QR codes vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have recovered from it, Promobot told RIA Novosti. checks QR codes in restaurants and public places. The robot is able to move at the entrance to the premises and communicate with visitors, “- said in the message. In addition to the basic set of devices, the robot was equipped with a scanner for reading QR codes and a passport scanner. It was also integrated with the “Gosuslug” service. Thanks to this, it became possible to verify the QR code and verify the authenticity of a passport or other document. “Robots with this functionality will soon appear in restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm,” the message says. So, in the capital, such employees will be acquired in the Italian restaurant The Toy, in St. Petersburg – the Gusi chain, and in Perm – the Amber restaurant. In addition to restaurants, such robots will appear at airports and educational institutions, the company said. 19 and a regularly updated mortality record, the regions impose restrictions. One of the main ones is QR codes for vaccinated and ill citizens.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211013/robot-1754313806.html

https://ria.ru/20211009/vino-1753170599.html

St. Petersburg

Permian

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Robot checks a QR code and a person’s passport Restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm will hire robots to check QR codes of citizens vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have had it. The robot is integrated with the “Gosuslug” service, which makes it possible to verify the QR code and verify the authenticity of a passport or other document. 2021-10-17T09: 07 true PT0M25S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754911990_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69ffca6041e7ae3ddbf1ab390f21edee.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, technologies, saint petersburg, perm, moscow