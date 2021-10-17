https://ria.ru/20211017/robot-1754905972.html
Restaurants of the future will appear in Russia
Russian restaurants will hire robots – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
Restaurants of the future will appear in Russia
Restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm will hire robots to check QR codes vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have had it, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T09: 07
2021-10-17T09: 07
2021-10-17T10: 58
society
technologies
St. Petersburg
Permian
Moscow
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754911990_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac64ffdabcc05623c7a40b452313d11e.jpg
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm will hire robots to check QR codes vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have recovered from it, Promobot told RIA Novosti. checks QR codes in restaurants and public places. The robot is able to move at the entrance to the premises and communicate with visitors, “- said in the message. In addition to the basic set of devices, the robot was equipped with a scanner for reading QR codes and a passport scanner. It was also integrated with the “Gosuslug” service. Thanks to this, it became possible to verify the QR code and verify the authenticity of a passport or other document. “Robots with this functionality will soon appear in restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm,” the message says. So, in the capital, such employees will be acquired in the Italian restaurant The Toy, in St. Petersburg – the Gusi chain, and in Perm – the Amber restaurant. In addition to restaurants, such robots will appear at airports and educational institutions, the company said. 19 and a regularly updated mortality record, the regions impose restrictions. One of the main ones is QR codes for vaccinated and ill citizens.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211013/robot-1754313806.html
https://ria.ru/20211009/vino-1753170599.html
St. Petersburg
Permian
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Robot checks a QR code and a person’s passport
Restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm will hire robots to check QR codes of citizens vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have had it. The robot is integrated with the “Gosuslug” service, which makes it possible to verify the QR code and verify the authenticity of a passport or other document.
2021-10-17T09: 07
true
PT0M25S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754911990_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69ffca6041e7ae3ddbf1ab390f21edee.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, technologies, saint petersburg, perm, moscow
Russian restaurants will hire robots
“The Russian company Promobot, a manufacturer of service robots, has presented the first robot for checking QR codes in restaurants and public places. The robot is able to move at the entrance to the premises and communicate with visitors,” the message says.
Where will smart robots replace humans, and where not? Their creator answers
In addition to the main set of devices, the robot was equipped with a scanner for reading QR codes and a passport scanner. It was also integrated with the “Gosuslug” service. Thanks to this, it became possible to verify the QR code and verify the authenticity of a passport or other document.
“Robots with this functionality will soon appear in restaurants in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm,” the message says. Thus, in the capital, such employees will be acquired at the Italian restaurant The Toy, in St. Petersburg – by the Gusi chain, and in Perm – by the Amber restaurant.
Robot sommelier and quests: how the first wine park in Russia works
In addition to restaurants, such robots will appear at airports and educational institutions, the company said.
With the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 and the regularly updated mortality record, the regions are imposing restrictions. One of the main ones is QR codes for vaccinated and ill citizens.