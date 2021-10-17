https://ria.ru/20211017/olimpiada-1754915684.html

Russian schoolchildren won the International Mathematics Olympiad

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Russian schoolchildren received two gold and two silver medals at the XIII International Olympiad Romanian Master of Mathematics, according to the website of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation. According to the website, two eleventh graders from the Presidential Physics and Mathematics Lyceum No. 239 of St. Petersburg received gold medals. And the silver ones – students from the capital: a graduate of the Moscow State University SSCC and a graduate of school No. 1589. It is noted that the Russian team was tested remotely at the site of the Russian State Pedagogical University named after A.I. Herzen. The team leader was Kirill Sukhov, a mathematics teacher at the Presidential Physics and Mathematics Lyceum No. 239 in St. Petersburg, the deputy team leader was Andrei Kushnir, a methodologist at the Center for Pedagogical Excellence in Moscow. It is added that the team was selected back in the spring of 2021. The preparation of the team was carried out by the coaching staff as part of the preparation of the national team for the International Olympics in 2021.

