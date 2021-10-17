https://ria.ru/20211017/saakashvili-1754940046.html

Saakashvili has difficulty walking, his personal doctor said

Former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for the 17th day, is physically weak, but there is no need for urgent hospitalization

TBILISI, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 17 days in prison, is physically weak, but there is no need for urgent hospitalization yet, said his personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze. transfer to the hospital, what minerals to give, and so on … He has weakness, pallor of the face, it is difficult for him to move. There is no need for hospitalization at these minutes. But let’s see what happens next, “Kipshidze told reporters. The doctor added that Morally Saakashvili is firm and strong, he is not going to end the hunger strike. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is undergoing several criminal cases. The ex-president was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.

