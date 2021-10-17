https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211016/saakashvili-nuzhdaetsya-v-gospitalizatsii-zayavila-ego-devushka-260614655.html

Saakashvili needs hospitalization, his girlfriend said

Saakashvili needs hospitalization, his girlfriend said

In the coming days, the state of health of the ex-president of Georgia will already be very critical, his girlfriend believes 16.10.2021

TBILISI, October 16 – Sputnik. Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili needs hospitalization, said the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yelizaveta Yasko, who is in a relationship with him. a person has been on hunger strike for three weeks already. He refuses to end the hunger strike … The topic of the return of a citizen of Ukraine to Ukraine is very relevant, but now much depends on the Georgian authorities. But this is also an issue that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is actively involved in. In the coming days, his health will be very critical. , and he will need hospitalization, because his state of health is already very weak. I believe that he already needs hospitalization. It is important that he has medical assistance, “Yasko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. Mikhail Saakashvili was detained by the Georgians. authorities on October 1, a few hours before the elections to local governments. Saakashvili is imprisoned in a Rustavi prison, where he is serving a sentence in two criminal cases. Immediately after his arrest in Tbilisi, he went on a hunger strike, which has been going on for the 16th day. The ex-president of Georgia is a citizen of Ukraine. The Georgian prosecutor’s office says that the issue of Saakashvili’s extradition to Ukraine is not being considered and he will have to serve his term in his homeland. To date, the ex-president has received two final sentences – in the case of the murder of Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In total, he has to spend six years in prison since his arrest on October 1. In addition, Saakashvili is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget, which are still being considered by the courts. Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

