Political scientist and orientalist Yevgeny Satanovsky wrote in Telegramthat the Japanese authorities want a full-scale armed conflict with neighboring countries, which could turn into a Third World War.

Satanovsky refers to the words of the new Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who announced on the eve of revising the country’s defense strategy. Kishida plans replenish the strategy with a clause that allows Tokyo to deliver preemptive strikes against enemies.

From this, the political scientist concludes that the politician seeks to return Japan at the end of the 30s of the XX century. He also emphasizes that at the moment the Japanese Self-Defense Forces are one of the most efficient armies in the region.

“Revanchism is a terrible force, especially if it is controlled from the outside. Moreover, during the war, Japan was not just an ally of the Third Reich, but committed such a number of war crimes and is responsible for the death of so many tens of millions of people in Asia that the inhabitants of the countries and territories it occupied will never forget this, ”writes Satanovsky.

According to Satanovsky, revanchism could lead to the Third World War, in which Russia, China and North Korea will become Japan’s opponents.

Previously in the Federation Council statedthat Moscow will never give up Tokyo the South Kuriles.