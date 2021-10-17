Schoolchildren from Russia took gold at the International Mathematics Olympiad :: Society :: RBC

The team was led by Kirill Sukhov, a mathematics teacher at Lyceum No. 239, and Andrey Kushnir, a methodologist at the Center for Pedagogical Excellence in Moscow, was his deputy. The coaching staff selected the participants of the Olympiad in the spring of this year, but due to the pandemic, the event was postponed to October.

Russia topped the standings with 102 points in total. China received the same assessment. Poland, the United States and Korea ranked third to fifth. The top 10 also includes Italy, Israel, France, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The XIII International Olympiad, which took place on October 12 and 13, was attended by 135 people from 22 countries of the world. Every year the competition is held in Bucharest (Romania), but the Russian team was tested remotely at the Herzen Russian State Pedagogical University. Participants completed individual assignments for 4.5 hours on each of the two days.

The Ministry of Education clarified that at the last Olympiad, the Russian national team received five gold medals and took first place in the team competition.

In August this year, schoolchildren from Russia born in 2006 won four gold medals at the EJOI 2021 Junior Olympiad in Computer Science. Then the Russian team was the only one to receive more than one gold medal.