Shareholders on the lease stream – Finance – Kommersant

Closed-end mutual funds (ZPIF) that invest in rental real estate continue to gain popularity among private investors. In the third quarter, the assets of the funds grew by 4.6 billion rubles, to 33.5 billion rubles. At the same time, for three quarters, the funds brought investors 7-20% per annum. When making such investments, it is worth considering the peculiarities of investing the fund’s assets and paying out income, which can lead to noticeable fluctuations in the market value of a share.

Rent rate

According to Accent Capital estimates, in the first nine months, the assets of market-based rental closed-end mutual funds for unqualified investors grew by 9.5 billion rubles, to 33.5 billion rubles. In the third quarter alone, assets grew by 4.6 billion rubles. During this period, two new funds were formed: Aktivo-17 (managed by Alfa-Capital) and VTB Capital Rent Income 2 (VTB-Capital Asset Management). The main growth came from logistics real estate funds. The net asset value (NAV) of such closed-end mutual funds for ten months increased by 7.4 billion rubles, to 15.2 billion rubles. “For the third quarter, the growth amounted to 5.8 billion rubles. due to the growth of assets in the PNK rental fund and the formation of a new fund, VTB Capital Asset Management, ”notes Elena Mikhailova, Head of Analytics and Research at Accent Capital. The assets of retail real estate funds grew by only 2.7 billion rubles, to 15.8 billion rubles.

Such funds remain attractive to private investors even amid rising deposit rates. The company “Sber Real Estate Funds” announced that for nine months the profitability of closed-end mutual funds for unqualified investors amounted to 7.3-17.6% per annum. The total income of the fund managed by VTB Capital Asset Management, taking into account payments and changes in the value of the unit for three quarters, amounted to 10.7% per annum.

Dmitry Pilevin, manager of the investment strategy of PNK rental, said that the average rental income of PNK rental for the last four quarters was 11.5%, and taking into account the profit from the sale of objects – 20%.

The profitability of the rental funds of Veles Trust Management Company for the 12 months ended August amounted to 8.5-10.6%.

Market risks

At the same time, the value of shares of such funds is subject to market fluctuations. In connection with the development of the secondary market for shares on the Moscow Exchange, it is worth considering the influence of stock market sentiments on quotes, which may differ from their actual value, which is determined based on the value of assets, said Vyacheslav Ismaylov, general director of KSP Capital of Asset Management. “In the conditions of not so much an observed, but a presumptive threat, the fund’s quotes can deviate from the real value of the portfolio by up to 20-30%. This could be observed in March 2020, when the REITs indices went down by these values, although the value of real estate did not show such declines either at the moment or further, “says Andrey Bogdanov, director for alternative investments at Alfa Capital.

The decline in quotations may also be related to the payment of income on shares. After the formation of the fund and the purchase of objects, they begin to generate rent payments on a monthly basis, which are credited to the current account of the fund, which leads to an increase in the value of shares. On the day of payment, the shares begin to be traded without taking into account the accumulated rental income.

The cost of a share can also be influenced by reserve obligations.

“The rules for calculating the net asset value presuppose mandatory provisioning for the fund’s expenses, as well as discounting of receivables and payables. From January to December, discounting and reservation can reduce the NAV by up to 10%, ”says Ekaterina Chernykh, general director of Sberbank Real Estate Funds.

Volatile period

The most uncertain and volatile period in the life of a fund is the investment phase following its formation. At this time, the ZPIF invests capital in targeted real estate objects and the larger they are, the longer the purchase period can take. Before the acquisition, money is held in deposits or other low-risk and liquid assets. According to Ekaterina Chernykh, income from deposits is lower than from leasing objects, so the future profitability from owning an object is eroded by the low deposit yield of the first stage of the fund’s life. “We are implementing a strategy to minimize losses by closing acquisitions in two to three months,” says Ms. Chernykh.

The solution to the problem of the gap between the collection of capital and its real investment is the investment commitment tool – the investment obligation of the shareholder to contribute funds to the purchase of an asset.

Mature markets have been using it for a long time, for Russia “the retail real estate funds market is completely new, retail investors are not yet ready to sign a commitment to invest at the call of the management company, especially under the penalty typical of commitment,” notes Andrey Bogdanov.

Warehouse potential

Market participants note the continuing potential for growth in the value of logistics real estate and rental payments in this segment. According to Alexey Streletsky, investment director of VTB Capital Investments, the minimum volume of vacant premises and the growth of rates confirm the high demand of tenants and the investment potential of already built warehouse facilities. “At the same time, the construction of new warehouses is limited by the growth of prime cost and rental rates, which not all tenants are ready to accept,” says Mr. Streletsky.

One of the reasons for the rapid growth in demand and prices for warehouse real estate was the accelerated digitalization of consumption and the steady growth of online commerce. “Online retail is selling a record amount of space for the regional market. Multichannel retail is reorganizing business processes and launching new sites to improve the speed and quality of delivery in the regions, ”says Elena Mikhailova.

At the same time, the retail real estate sector remains under pressure, primarily large shopping centers.

According to Dmitry Osipov, General Director of Veles Trust Management Company, standard shopping centers as a model are dying out, supermarket area is decreasing, entertainment and restaurant zones are growing, shops are turning into shop windows.

Only a first-class location and understanding of the tendencies by the owners will make it possible to preserve some kind of shopping and entertainment centers. The rest will have to be rebuilt or demolished. “As a result, rent payments from tenants go down, and the cost of operation goes up,” notes Mr. Osipov.

Vitaly Gaidaev