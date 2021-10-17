Snowden named the reason for the rise in the price of bitcoin

The ex-CIA officer recalled that over the past year and a half, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price almost 10 times, despite the measures that governments of different countries are taking against it.

Former CIA officer Edward Snowden wrote on Twitter that the restrictive measures against cryptocurrencies that have been introduced in China have made Bitcoin stronger. Snowden recalled his post on March 13, 2020, in which he announced that for the first time he wanted to buy the first cryptocurrency. Since then, bitcoin has risen almost 10 times in price despite a coordinated global campaign by governments to undermine public understanding and support for the cryptocurrency, Snowden said.

In March 2020, the value of bitcoin dropped to a local minimum below $ 4,000.Since then, the price of an asset has increased by 1225%. Today, October 4, Bitcoin is trading at $ 47.7 thousand.

At the end of September, the People’s Bank of China introduced complete ban to conduct cryptocurrency transactions. The use of digital assets in the country is now tantamount to illegal financial activity. After this announcement, the bitcoin rate fell by $ 3 thousand per hour. The services that crypto exchanges provide to residents of China were also outlawed.

Due to the ban, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced that it will stop selling cryptocurrency mining equipment from October 8. Also, the suspension of sales of mining equipment was announced by Bitmain, which plans to transfer production to other countries.

Tough measures against cryptocurrencies began to be introduced in China at the end of May this year after the call by Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Liu He to tighten regulation of digital assets. Local provincial authorities began to ban the mining of cryptocurrency, and crypto business began to leave the country.

