Snowden reveals the main reason for the rise in the price of bitcoin

MOSCOW, October 4 – PRIME. The restrictive measures against cryptocurrencies that have been introduced in China have made Bitcoin stronger. RBC writes about this with reference to the comment of the former CIA officer Edward Snowden, which he published in his Twitter…

The latter recalled his publication dated March 13, 2020, in which he announced that for the first time he wanted to buy the first cryptocurrency.

“Since then, bitcoin has risen in price almost 10 times, despite a coordinated global campaign of governments to undermine public understanding and support for cryptocurrency,” said Snowden. He added that China has introduced restrictive measures against cryptocurrencies, but this has only strengthened this asset.

In March 2020, the cost of bitcoin dropped to a local minimum below $ 4,000. Since then, the price of the asset has increased by 1225%. Today, October 4, Bitcoin is trading at $ 47.7 thousand.

