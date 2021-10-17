Sobyanin spoke about the radical project

Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the need to vaccinate, first of all, the older generation of Muscovites. The statistics are alarming – it is the retirees who remain at risk. It is much more difficult for them to fight the disease, they are more likely than others to end up in intensive care and on mechanical ventilation. Meanwhile, only one third of those vaccinated among the elderly.

The next wave is gaining momentum – the country has the highest morbidity and mortality. In Moscow, in recent weeks, the increase in new cases of covid is up to 30 percent. And the situation is only getting worse so far. There are many reasons for growth. There is still one method of struggle.

“Of course, we need to be actively vaccinated. We have a wonderful vaccine, first-class, world-class, which has passed all the necessary tests. And all this speculation that it is terrible, terrible – I feel sorry for the people who tell all this themselves, will intimidate themselves, loved ones, relatives, and then find themselves in intensive care. It is simply a pity to look at them. Because this person could be vaccinated in time and survive, “said Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow.

The disease develops quickly: the person seems to be feeling well and is trying to heal himself. And then – not even a ward, immediately resuscitation. The disease is more severe in the elderly. There are most of them among hospital patients.

“We have only a third of older people have taken root. What does this mean? They are still at a huge risk zone. Because we have 80 percent of those who die from covid are people over 60 years old. God himself told them to be vaccinated. I was asked the same elderly people, when I met with them – we do not need this gift of yours, let’s then pay off with money. This is such a story is not cheap, it costs about 10 thousand. And literally this Tuesday, we decided to pay 10 thousand to elderly people at will “, – said Sergei Sobyanin.

The pandemic has hit the economy of Moscow. But the city managed to adapt to new conditions. And even during periods of complications, city programs continue to develop. And what is especially important now is in the healthcare sector.

“In the entire history of Moscow, 400 polyclinics have been built. Today we have set the task of 200 of them, in fact, to rebuild them. So that all Moscow polyclinics meet the high level, high requirements of Muscovites. We try to explain to everyone, tell which polyclinic they are in for this the period will go, how long it will take for the repair. We went on such a radical project – the creation of modern outpatient centers, modern polyclinics on the basis of old ones. In fact, only one brickwork remains of it, and that is not completely, everything else is being rebuilt “, – explained the mayor of the capital.

By 2023, the chord frame will be completed – the Moscow Ring Road, the Third Ring will be unloaded. Road construction alone cannot solve the problem of traffic jams. Special attention is paid to public transport. Project of the Decade – Light Metro.

MCD-1 and MCD-2 were launched. According to the mayor, they will not be extended. The task of diameters is to cover the most intensive passenger flow. These are those who daily commute to work in the center from the nearest Moscow region and remote districts of Moscow. Next in line is the third diameter. Its infrastructure is being actively updated. A new transport hub has been built at the Khovrino station, and the Elektrozavodskaya and Rizhskaya transport hubs are under construction. But the main difficulty of MCD-3 is that the diameter coincides with the high-speed line to St. Petersburg. A project to combine the two most important areas is currently in development.

Eco-friendly transport is a priority.

“We have already stopped buying motor-fueled buses, we are buying only electric buses. We need to reformat the route network. point A to point B along this route. And other routes – to make them more logical, understandable and necessary for people “, – explained the mayor of the capital.

In the coming years, they will complete the replacement of old class trams with modern ones. The Moscow public transport park is one of the youngest in Europe.