Source: Two Resistance Commanders Killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Two commanders of the Afghan Resistance Front were killed in clashes with Taliban militants * in the Andarab region of Baghlan province in the north of the country, a source told RIA Novosti. on the government forces of Afghanistan, on August 15 entered Kabul and the next day declared that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. At the beginning of September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

