Stylist Anastasia Reshetova takes the images of foreign stars for her own bows

Fashion expert Aleko Nadiryan explained why he is accused of copying the style of foreign celebrities.

Recall that Nadiryan is Reshetova’s stylist. The model is often compared to businesswoman Kim Kardashian. Both stars not only have curvy shapes and dark hair, but also have the same wardrobe.

Some fans of Anasia decided that the reason was the celebrity’s stylist. Followers noticed that Nadiryan was copying the style of American stars.

Aleko himself explained that all trends are born in the West. Therefore, copying is a natural process.

“Fashion is not two surnames on K and X, it is a whole system, if some images begin to repeat themselves abundantly, they become practically a separate style. Stylists work like that, they don’t come up with a new style, ”the stylist said in his microblog.

And Reshetova herself accuses Kardashian of plagiarism. The TV presenter believes that the ex-chosen one of Kanye West is imitating her.

We will remind, earlier Anastasia Reshetova appeared at the birthday of her son with her former lover. Fans of the model suspected Timati and Anastasia of the reunion.

