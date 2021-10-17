Taliban responded to Putin’s fears over IS militants in Afghanistan

The fears of Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed in connection with the presence of militants of the “Islamic State” (IS, an organization banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist) in northern Afghanistan are unfounded. This is how Anamulla Samangani, a member of the Taliban commission (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) on cultural issues, responded to the statements of the Russian leader, Afghan TV channel TOLOnews quoted him as saying.

According to a Taliban spokesman, IS does not enjoy the support of the population in any part of Afghanistan.

Earlier, at the Council of CIS Heads of State, speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Putin recalled the threat posed by IS militants. The Russian leader expressed concern that terrorists who previously fought in Iraq and Syria are now gathering in Afghanistan. The President stressed that there are more than two thousand of them in Afghanistan, they are based mainly in the north of the country, while their leaders are hatching plans to influence other countries, including Russia.