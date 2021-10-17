Teahouse was sealed in Moscow due to violation of coronavirus restrictions :: City :: RBC

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



A teahouse located on the Leningradskoye Highway was sealed in Moscow due to violation of coronavirus restrictions, the city administration of Rospotrebnadzor reports on its website.

“In connection with numerous gross violations of the requirements of sanitary legislation aimed at preventing the spread of a new coronavirus infection, on October 15, 2021, specialists of the territorial department of the Rospotrebnadzor administration in Moscow in the Northern Administrative District sealed the Chaikhana Mix-Max public catering enterprise at the address: . Moscow, Leningradskoe sh., 8, building 2 “, – said in the message.

The department received information about the violations from the police. During the inspection, Rospotrebnadzor found out that the temperature of the workers in the teahouse was not checked. Less than 60% of the staff were vaccinated in the cafe, some of the employees worked with or without masks, and the bosses did not control this, the department claims.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, in the food distribution area and at the checkout there were no markings to observe social distancing of 1.5–2 m. The establishment did not disinfect the air, did not have disinfectants, did not disinfect surfaces, did not organize a centralized collection of used masks and gloves.