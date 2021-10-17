: Technology and media :: RBC

Konstantin Ernst is heading to the planned landing site of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft

(Photo: rogozin_do / Telegram)



The film crew, who filmed the film “Challenge” in space and returned to Earth on October 17, exceeded the shooting plan. Konstantin Ernst, General Director of Channel One (a partner of the Roscosmos project), spoke about this live.

“We are insanely happy that everything ended so successfully that the guys filmed not even 100, but 120% of the shooting plan, that they feel brilliant,” said Ernst.

He added that the image captured in space looks cinematic and does not resemble the footage of simulating weightlessness and being in orbit in other films about space. According to him, the Russians will see the film within a year.

The head of the Roscosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, also shared his feelings about the return of the film crew to Earth. “I exhaled. The most important thing is to exhale when everything went smoothly, ”Rogozin said and noted that a huge number of people took part in the work on the project, and actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky were met by ground convoys and ten helicopters.