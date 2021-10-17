https://crimea.ria.ru/20211016/strashnaya-statistika-covid-19-v-krymu-bolshe-87-tysyach-zabolevshikh-1121153899.html

Terrible statistics of COVID-19 in Crimea: more than 87 thousand cases

On the territory of the republic, another 579 people fell ill with COVID-19, according to the press service of the Crimean Ministry of Health.This is the next maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. RIA Novosti Crimea, 16.10.2021

SIMFEROPOL, October 16 – RIA Novosti Crimea. On the territory of the republic, another 579 people fell ill with COVID-19, according to the press service of the Crimean Ministry of Health.This is the next maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous anti-record was recorded the day before – 568 cases of the disease. Today, the number of confirmed cases has continued to rise. In total, 87,060 cases have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of inpatients with Covid-19 in Crimea are over 60 years old & gt; & gt; Over the past day, all laboratories on the territory of the republic conducting research for a new coronavirus infection have examined 9,671 people. 423 people recovered in a day, for the entire period – 73,856. 16 people died from complications of the disease. In total, 2,765 patients became victims of covid in the region. Also, an anti-record for the number of confirmed cases and deaths was recorded in Russia.

