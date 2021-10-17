The American beauty contest Miss Russian USA has replaced the host Ksenia Sobchak with Anna Sedokova

Ksenia Sobchak was invited to host the Miss Russian USA beauty pageant in Los Angeles. Photo: Boris KUDRYAVOV

Ksenia Sobchak was invited to host the Miss Russian USA beauty pageant in Los Angeles. The first beauty among Russian-speaking emigrants was to be chosen on October 15th. However, literally on the eve of the competition, Sobchak, who got into a scandalous accident, was replaced by another presenter – singer Anna Sedokova. This was reported on the contest page on Instagram.

If earlier posters were published in the account, on which Ksenia Sobchak flaunts, then on the last day before the competition, Sedokova took her place on the posters.

– Our beautiful presenter Anna Sedokova and her incredible co-host Andrey Kazak are ready to rock tomorrow! This show will be unforgettable. See you tomorrow!” – says the official message.

Earlier, on the page of the competition on Instagram, posters were published on which Ksenia Sobchak flaunts.

Obviously, the reason for Sobchak’s refusal to hold the competition was a fatal accident. A few days ago, on October 9, 2021, the TV presenter had an accident in Sochi. Ksenia was heading to the airport after a corporate event. The driver of the Mercedes car, in which the star was traveling, drove into the oncoming lane and rammed a Volkswagen driving towards it. As a result of the impact, Volkswagen flew into the minibus. The passenger who was in the car was killed, two more people were injured and were hospitalized. Ksenia immediately after the accident moved to another car, drove to the airport and flew to Moscow. In social networks, Sobchak is condemned for inhumanity – she did not even ask about the condition of the passengers of the injured car.

Ksenia herself received bruises and a concussion in the accident. However, her injuries did not prevent her from appearing on the air of the TV show “Andrey Malakhov. Live”.

On the last day before the competition, Sobchak’s place on the posters was taken by Sedokova.

– As for how it all happened, I wrote several times. I have nothing to add here. Moreover, the protocols of conversations with investigators in some incomprehensible way immediately turn out to be in the hands of the journalists. And they are trying in different ways to catch me in a lie. You won’t be able to catch me, because there is no lie. I have nothing to defend against, – Sobchak said.

As a result, Ksenia did not fly to America. Most likely, she was replaced by Anna Sedokova, because the singer was in the USA at that moment, the Artist flew to the States to visit her husband, basketball player Janis Timma, who was undergoing a training course there. In the spring of this year, the athlete left the Khimki basketball club and went to seek his fortune in the United States. For some time, the couple lived in separation, but now Anna went overseas to her husband. According to her, she does not know where she will live in a week, as Janis is preparing to sign a new contract, and it is not yet known which club he will choose. According to recent reports, Timma is going to return from the United States soon and pursue a career in Europe. The teams ready to offer Janis a contract include Lokomotiv-Kuban, Valencia, Olympiacos and Monaco.