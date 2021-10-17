https://ria.ru/20211017/potop-1754801130.html

"The answer is in stone." Scientists have proven the reality of the Flood

“The answer is in stone.” Scientists have proven the reality of the Flood

The biblical story of the Flood is known to everyone. There was a lot of controversy around her. For a long time, it was believed that the story of a natural disaster was not unique

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti, Nikita Bizin. The biblical story of the Flood is known to everyone. There was a lot of controversy around her. For a long time, it was believed that the story of a natural disaster was not unique, and its scale was greatly exaggerated. However, today scientists declare: there really was a global catastrophe. Celestial legend According to the Bible, several centuries after the creation of the world, “people began to multiply on earth, and daughters were born to them, then the sons of God (angels) saw the daughters of men that they were beautiful, and took them my wife. ” The angry Lord decided to destroy humanity and all life on Earth. God had mercy only on the righteous Noah and his family. And he commanded him to build a ship, taking on “a pair of each creature.” After that, a terrible downpour began and lasted forty days. The water rose “above the highest mountains.” As a result, everyone died except the inhabitants of the ark. This story is perhaps the most famous. However, as scientists have found out, it is far from the only one. The flood myth is presented in one form or another among many peoples – from Japan to the Middle East, Africa and America. True, it is unclear whose legend appeared earlier and whether the cataclysm actually happened. Several years ago, researchers stated that the roots of a large-scale disaster should be sought in the traditions of the Celestial Empire. One of them tells how powerful streams of water fell on the country, threatening to flood all of China. But the wise ruler Yu (he really lived) curbed the elements with the help of magic. In 2016, ecologist Qinglong Wu from Peking University and his colleagues found unexpected confirmation of the reality of the legend. They studied rock deposits in the Jishi Gorge in western China, through which the famous Yellow River flows. Their attention was attracted by atypical-shaped deposits of pebbles and sand, which testify to a powerful flow of water. The reason, according to scientists, could be a huge landslide that blocked the Yellow River and turned into a giant natural 200-meter dam. A reservoir was formed, and the surroundings were completely flooded. “As a result, the Yellow River level almost instantly increased by 38 meters, and the width increased several times. Every second, the river was throwing more than 500 thousand cubic meters of water in excess of the norm,” explains Darryl Granger, one of the researchers. But this catastrophe happened about four thousand years ago. And most of the legends about the Flood appeared much earlier. Clay tablets However, the myth of Noah’s ark is not the most ancient. At the end of the 19th century, the English archaeologist George Smith found clay tablets on the territory of modern Iraq with a description of a large-scale catastrophe, very similar to the biblical story. According to legend, the gods were angry with people for unrighteousness and sent a flood as punishment. It rained for many days and nights. Only the pious Ziusudra, the king of the city of Shuruppak, escaped: the deities warned him in advance.During the 20th century, in many regions of the Middle East, archaeologists found inscriptions with different versions of the legend. And they realized that it was from them that the story about Noah was written off. In addition, scientists discovered material evidence of the cataclysm. At the site of the ancient Shuruppak, they got to the cultural layer, completely consisting of silt and clay. Under it lay artifacts five thousand years old, indicating that the area was flooded. Scientists assumed that then a very strong flood occurred in Mesopotamia. At first everything turned out to be under water, and when the elements receded, cities and towns were covered with a thick layer of silt and clay. However, there is one thing: river floods occur regularly. But even the most destructive ones cannot claim the status of the Flood. Only a cataclysm of a much larger scale could give birth to a legend. Black Sea Flood Geologists William Ryan and Walter Pitman of Columbia University have found the clue. They studied the “Earth’s climatic record” – the ice deposits in Greenland. And they came to the conclusion that ten thousand years ago the level of the world’s oceans rose significantly. The Black Sea coast suffered the most from the catastrophe. Then it was a lake: the Bosphorus did not exist, instead of it there was a granite cofferdam. And the freshwater reservoir itself was located 150 meters below sea level. About seven and a half thousand years ago, melting glaciers raised the level of the neighboring Mediterranean Sea. In the area of ​​the strait, a giant waterfall with a capacity of two hundred Niagaras formed, which poured for 300 days in a row. The level of the Black Sea grew before our eyes – about half a meter a day. The population of the coastal areas was severely affected. Confirmation of this was found in Turkey. “At a depth of about 160 meters, we discovered an ancient coastline. Along it stretches the remains of wooden structures, which are very well preserved. This exceeded our wildest expectations,” says underwater archaeologist Robert Ballard. According to him, in As a result of flooding in the Black Sea, two layers arose: less dense fresh water is on top and is saturated with oxygen, and at the bottom there is still denser salt water of the Mediterranean Sea, deprived of oxygen. Due to this, the artifacts are perfectly preserved. Scientists believe that it was the catastrophe on the Black Sea coast that could form the basis of the biblical story of the Flood. However, it is too early to speak about this with full confidence.

