The bloody massacre in the Yakutsk drug dispensary on October 16, 2021: what is known Photo: Svetlana MAKOVEEVA

On October 16, 2021, a 47-year-old patient of a drug dispensary in Yakutsk staged a bloody massacre. According to the prosecutor’s office, one person was killed, and five more, including the attacker, were hospitalized. We tell you what is known.

According to the Yakut prosecutor’s office, the patient was admitted to the drug dispensary on October 16. On the same evening, he grabbed a knife and attacked the neighbors in the ward. The man killed a 39-year-old patient and injured four others. Employees of the institution reported the incident to the police:

– At 10:10 pm, a message from the narcological dispensary in Yakutsk was received at the control room of the control room that a 47-year-old patient had stabbed other patients in the hospital. A patrol squad was sent to the scene of the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Yakutia reports.

The victims received injuries of varying severity. They are in the surgical department of the Republican Hospital No. 2. After the attack, the Yakut tried to commit suicide.

Two versions of the attack are being considered. According to one of them, the attacker was not himself, and staged a massacre while under the influence of substances. According to the second, the Yakutian attacked his neighbors in the ward because of a difficult state of mind. As it really was, investigators are finding out.

Representatives of the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor’s office left for the place of the bloody massacre. A security check is being carried out in the drug dispensary, in addition, prosecutors will have to find out how the dispensary patient had a knife with him. So far, criminal cases have been opened only against the suspect – “murder” and “attempted murder of two or more persons.” Eyewitnesses reported that the attacker turned out to be a very strong man, he was even beaten with a stool, but this did not help.

On October 17, Yakut media outlets suggested that the attacker could have been Prokopiy Trofimov, executive director of the Aldan region wrestling federation. However, the regional IC does not confirm this information, referring to the fact that the investigation has just begun and asking to trust the official information.

