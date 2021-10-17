Ukraine will one day restore sovereignty over its entire territory, “Cossack and rebellious blood” will help it in this, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny. His words are quoted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Zaluzhny said that the servicemen proved their love for the country by showing their readiness to die and kill for Ukraine, “restraining Russian aggression.” Thus, he continued, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will certainly be able to restore the country’s sovereignty. “Cossack and rebellious blood in our veins leads us only forward,” the commander-in-chief believes.

In early September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy allowed the start of a war with Russia and called this scenario “the biggest mistake” for Moscow. According to him, Moscow in 2014 made a step towards such a development of events, but Kiev, the President of Ukraine believes, was able to stop this process. Zelensky added that in the event of aggression from Russia, there will no longer be “the neighborhood of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus.”

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel in mid-April said that Ukraine is not planning a new offensive in the Donbass. “Ukraine cannot attack its own territory and cannot fight with its people,” she said. At the end of August, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich added that Kiev can still go on the offensive, but this will only happen if Russia attacks and the Ukrainian authorities “have no choice.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “war can and must be avoided.”